Honoring those who have fought on Veterans Day

It’s Veterans Day, and here at GTU we wanted to take a moment and honor those who have served and continue to serve. We were honored to have several veterans on set with us today.

Gerald Tatton – Retired Special Forces Medic

Joseph Nelson – US Marine Vet

Shane Salmon – Air Force

Robert Timmons – US Marine Court US Army

Zach Everett – currently serving in the 151st

Adrien Brewer – US Army

Bobby Munier – US Army

When asked what this day means to them, without hesitation, Tatton replied, “Gratitude.” He also touched on the impact serving in the armed forces can have on these individuals’ mental health. Twenty-two veterans take their life a day. Tatton mentioned that if you are struggling, call the Veteran’s hotline or reach out on Facebook to get help.

Another vet recommended getting involved in a veteran charity. Something everyone can do is be a confidant and offer support for those who have served and may be struggling.

It was an honor to be able to listen to their stories and hear firsthand, what we can do to help. If you or someone you know is a struggling veteran please utilize the resources available. The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255.