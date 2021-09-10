Honoring the fallen on 9/11 anniversary

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City. In remembrance of the events that happened that day, Nicea joins program chair, Melissa Jensen, at The Utah Healing Field in Sandy where thousands of flags are posted honoring the fallen. Several events will be held throughout the weekend including a car show, luminary display (one light for one life) and a performance by the Utah Symphony. For this weekend’s schedule, visit their website and join together to pay tribute to the lives lost that day.
