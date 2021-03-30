Honoring Remarkable Women: Jeanetta Williams

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAAC, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Salt Lake Chapter. Along with Utah, she also oversees Nevada and Idaho. She works with the national organization in Baltimore, Maryland, the oldest and most recognized civil rights organization in the country.

Every day Jeanetta has a sense of purpose especially in the current climate we’re living in to bring equality for people of color. Jeanetta is constantly working to overcome the current challenges facing our communities. It’s not just in the United States that people and are battling injustice and prejudice. People look at all the things that are going on across the country and they’ll think that we don’t have those problems in Utah but we do have a lot of those problems in Utah.

Jeanetta is actively working with Utah police to help them bridge the gap with the communities they serve. She’s also tackling the eviction crisis that’s gripping many low-income families and individuals across the state. While she works to keep a roof over many Utahn’s heads, Jeanetta is always pushing for reforms to the Utah education system that she thinks fails to place enough importance on black history.

“People need to know that black history is American history and it should be taught year-round”, she says.

Jeanetta has been effective in making history too. Utah was one of the last states to change Human Rights Day to officially recognize it as Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day. Whens she moved to Utah, MLK Day was called Human Rights Day because folks didn’t want it to be called Martin Luther King Junior Day. She worked tirelessly with lawmakers to get the bill sponsored to change the name to MLK day.

Jeanetta is not someone who is easily intimidated. She’s not someone who is easily brushed off and when Jeanetta finds an issue or a problem that she is determined to fix she does not let go or let people to say no to her.

Jeanetta led efforts after the death of Rosa Parks to work with local lawmakers to name streets in Utah to honor Rosa Parks including in Salt Lake, West Jordan, and West Valley City. She helped name a bench in honor of the late Rosa Parks at the Sandy Amphitheater. She has been instrumental in getting hate crimes legislation past and she is always up on Capitol Hill trying to get involved in some way or another to instigate change in our great state.

What makes Jeanetta truly remarkable is her continued work in striving for a better understanding of diversity in our schools, business, and communities. Jeanetta’s message to other aspiring Remarkable Women is to not be afraid to step out of their comfort zone. Work with law enforcement, educators, and your community. Work together to have a seat at the table.

Thank you Jeanetta Williams for being such a Remarkable Woman.