Honoring our 4 local ‘Remarkable Woman’ nominees and the winner

We have wrapped up our Remarkable Woman series here on GTU. Throughout the month of February we introduced you to our four local nominees who are all doing and contributing incredible things to our community.

Today, they all joined us to be recognized again before we announced the final winner. Watch below for each of their stories.

Hear Melissa’s story here: https://www.abc4.com/remarkable-women/melissa-hansen/ .

Hear Kari’s story here: https://www.abc4.com/gtu/utahs-remarkable-women-kari-teague/ .

Here Jaynee’s story here: https://www.abc4.com/gtu/utahs-remarkable-women-jaynee-poulson/ .

Hear Jolene’s story here: https://www.abc4.com/gtu/utahs-remarkable-women-joleen-kearsley/ .

Congratulations to our local Remarkable Woman winner, Jayneed Poulson! She has received a trip to New York for two days, for networking and to be a part of the national talk show, The Mel Robbins Show, along with other remarkable women from around the country.