SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Martin Luther King Day is this weekend, and for some people, it might be a time to reflect on how they can celebrate his legacy and honor the progress that he made. One way to do this is by joining the community and participating in a service project or finding ways to be more involved in your community.

Bridget Spears and Michael Nixon joined us on the show to share about the resources and opportunities available. As MLK believed in promoting nonviolence, what better way to spend the weekend than by coming together with others to make a positive impact?

One great resource is the MLK Day Toolbox. This website provides a wealth of ideas for activities, videos, and articles that can help you learn more about MLK’s message and find ways to get involved. The link for the website is provided below, along with other resources that you can check out.

Another exciting way to honor MLK’s legacy is by participating in the newly commissioned license plate campaign in Utah. The license plate features the message “Many stories, one Utah” and is a powerful reminder of the importance of valuing and respecting the diversity of our state. It’s a great example of how we can come together and appreciate the different perspectives and experiences that make our community so rich and vibrant.

Let’s all come together this weekend, and find ways to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr and his message.

You can find more information at https://multicultural.utah.gov/mlk/