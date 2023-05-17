Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Operation Homefront is rallying the troops to give back to their families. Kati Calhoun, Executive Director of Marketing for Kent’s Market and the 2022 Operation Homefront Volunteer of the Year, marched into the studio to let us know about an upcoming event.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit serving America’s military service members and their families. They support their military families through programs that offer relief through financial assistance, transitional permanent housing programs, and recurring family support.

For Military Appreciation Month, Operation Homefront along with Kent’s Market and other partners will host a drive -through “Holiday Meals for Military” on Saturday May 20th, 2023. Operation Homefront will be giving out gift cards to purchase essential items for a traditional family meal and then vehicles will be filled with donated items to pre-registered military families. This will be hosted at Kent’s Market located at 3673 W. 2600 N. St. Plain City, UT. “Holiday Meals for Military” event will serve 400 local military families in Plain City on Armed Forces Day.

To get involved with Operation Homefront visit their OperationHomefront.org or interact with them on Instagram.