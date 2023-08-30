SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Sergeant Kendall Holt and Officer Taylor Longmore of the West Jordan Police Department joined us on the show to discuss an important initiative. K9s United, a national nonprofit advocating for K-9 law enforcement officers, is organizing its fourth annual virtual Fallen K9 Memorial Run.

This event, scheduled for National Police K-9 Day on September 1st, aims to honor the 25 K-9 heroes who served in 2022, including K-9 Maya from the West Jordan Police Department. K-9 Maya tragically lost her life while bravely apprehending an armed suspect. The run offers various options, such as a 9K, classic 5K, and one-mile fun run/walk, inviting participants of all abilities to contribute and support the cause.

K9s United not only commemorates fallen K-9 officers but actively works to provide essential resources, equipment, and training for K-9 teams while advocating for legislative support and protection for these selfless working dogs. To register for the run and support this mission, visit the K9s United website and follow along on social media @k9sunited