Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Today Jessie was joined by her cute kids in the kitchen for her last day on the show. We are sad to see Jessie leave, but we couldn’t complain about the delicious recipe she shared. She, along with her kids, whipped up a delicious fruit salad that is perfect for Summertime. It is so simple even your kids can help you! The recipe below lists strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and oranges as the fruit for the salad, but any fruit would be just as tasty. Grab your kids and mix up this salad that will be a hit at any of your Summer gatherings!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup red seedless grapes, halved if very large
- 4 mandarin oranges, peeled and separated
- Zest from one lime
- Juice from one lime
- 3 tablespoons honey
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine strawberries, blueberries, grapes, oranges, and lime zest.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and honey.
- Fold the honey lime dressing into the fruit salad right before serving.