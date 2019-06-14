Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Nicea sat down with Dr. Eric Cerrati, MD of U of U Health Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery to talk about how you can look natural while getting work done, both surgically and non-surgically.

Often times we think that 'going under the knife' is scary and we'll end up looking really different or like we've gone overboard with the procedures. But Dr. Cerrati shared with us that the natural look is possible and so doable.