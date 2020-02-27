Honey Glazed Pork and Park City event to attend

Owner John Murcko at Firewood on Main Street in Park City, and the 2020 Honorary Chef for the National Ability Center, shares his recipe and some exciting events.

The four day event will start Wednesday March 4 and go until Saturday, March 7. The ski and wine event full of vendors will be raising funds for the National Ability Center.

For tickets and more information about this years event, go to redwhiteandsnow.org

The yummy honey glazed pork with mousse is a recipe you will want to try!

First start with a pork belly, cut slices in it and add salt to put in the oven for 30 minutes on 350. Add a layer of star anise, pepper corn, garlic and white wine to graze over the pork belly.

Put the pork belly in the oven again for 7 hours on 275 degrees, preferably cook this a day ahead.

Add some blue cheese to your plate and, to get that nice glaze, mix honey and honey vinegar. To top it off add onions and fennel tops.