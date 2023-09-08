SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jamie Eskelson, from Jamie Cooks It Up! joined us on the show to share a favorite from her new recipe series, “15 Minute Recipes” featuring fabulous, delicious and quick meals. On the menu today is:

15 MINUTE HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN OF WONDER

Prep Time: 5 minutes Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

6 servings

3 chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)

salt and pepper

1/4 C flour

6 Tb butter, divided

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 Tb apple cider vinegar

2 Tb soy sauce

1/2 C honey

Directions:

1. Take a sharp knife and fillet each chicken breast into two equal halves. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper.

2. Pour the flour into a shallow dish (a pie plate works great) and dredge each chicken piece into it, making sure both sides are covered.

3. Heat a large deep skillet up over medium high heat. Add 4 Tb of butter and allow it to melt. Place the chicken in the skillet. Allow it to brown on both sides (should take about 3 minutes per side).

4. Scoot the chicken to the sides of the pan and place 2 Tb butter into the center allowing it to melt.

5. Into the center of the pan place the garlic, stir to combine and let it cook for 1-2 minutes.

6. Add the apple cider vinegar, soy sauce and honey (into the center of the pan). Then, shake the pan a bit, allowing the sauce and garlic to spread and combine.

7. Cook until the sauce thickens and the chicken is no longer pink in the middle. (Should only take 2-3 minutes).