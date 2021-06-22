Honey Chipotle Pork Rib Tacos

Charlotte Hancey is back in the kitchen this morning with a tasty Honey Chipotle Pork Rib Taco recipe. These Honey Chipotle Pork Rib Tacos are inspired by Charlotte’s recent Texas road trip. She had the best tacos ever at a restaurant called Liberty Taco in Downtown Houston. Once she had their tacos, she knew she needed to recreate them!

Honey-Chipotle Pork Rib Tacos

Ingredients:
-3-4 lbs Boneless Country-Style Pork Ribs
-1/2 cup Water
-1 1/2 teaspoons salt
-1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
-18 oz Sweet Baby Ray’s Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce

For the Serrano Ranch Slaw:
-1/2 cup mayonnaise (light is ok)
-1 tablespoon lime juice
-1 tablespoon vinegar (white or red wine)
-1 dry ranch dressing packet (1 oz)
-1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
-2-3 serrano peppers, seeded and finely diced
-14 oz coleslaw mix

Additional ingredients:
-Flour or corn tortillas, warmed
-Fresh cilantro, chopped
-Pickled jalapenos
-Queso fresco, crumbled
-Extra BBQ sauce

Watch the video to see how she assembles everything!

Find Charlotte on IG.

