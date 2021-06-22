Charlotte Hancey is back in the kitchen this morning with a tasty Honey Chipotle Pork Rib Taco recipe. These Honey Chipotle Pork Rib Tacos are inspired by Charlotte’s recent Texas road trip. She had the best tacos ever at a restaurant called Liberty Taco in Downtown Houston. Once she had their tacos, she knew she needed to recreate them!

Honey-Chipotle Pork Rib Tacos

Ingredients:

-3-4 lbs Boneless Country-Style Pork Ribs

-1/2 cup Water

-1 1/2 teaspoons salt

-1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

-18 oz Sweet Baby Ray’s Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce

For the Serrano Ranch Slaw:

-1/2 cup mayonnaise (light is ok)

-1 tablespoon lime juice

-1 tablespoon vinegar (white or red wine)

-1 dry ranch dressing packet (1 oz)

-1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

-2-3 serrano peppers, seeded and finely diced

-14 oz coleslaw mix

Additional ingredients:

-Flour or corn tortillas, warmed

-Fresh cilantro, chopped

-Pickled jalapenos

-Queso fresco, crumbled

-Extra BBQ sauce

