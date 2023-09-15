SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re looking for a healthy alternative to regular noodles, give this homemade recipe a try. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with to show us the pasta making ropes.

Homemade Whole Wheat Pasta

Ingredients:

▢ 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

▢ 1 tsp sea salt

▢ 4 large eggs

▢ 1 TBS olive oil

▢ 3 TBS water

Directions:

1. Put all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour & salt into the container

2. Add eggs, olive oil and water and process until the mixture just starts to form a ball.

3. Dump dough onto a floured surface and knead until it is firm and not sticky (about 4-5 minutes).

4. Place dough ball on a well-floured surface and cover it with a bowl. Let it stand for at least 1 hour.

5. Roll dough with rolling pin thin as possible and cut into strips.

6. Allow the pasta to air dry for at least 15 minutes and up to 12 hours (to prevent it from clumping together while it’s cooking).

7. When you’re ready to cook, bring water to a boil using a large pot. Cook half of the pasta for 3-5 minutes (the noodles will float), in the boiling water. If noodles are thicker boil for 7-10 minutes.

8. Use tongs to remove the cooked noodles and place them in a colander to drain, but DO NOT DISCARD WATER! Save the water and cook the second half of the noodles.