Homemade Whipped Coconut Lotion

It smells good and it’s good for your body, too! Surae shared her super simple recipe for homemade body lotion. It is so easy that you can make a batch in your kitchen right now!

INGREDIENTS:
1 cup organic coconut oil (unrefined, cold-pressed)
8-10 drops of your favorite essential oil (or a blend)

Instructions:

Put coconut oil into mixing bowl and mix for 2 minutes
Add essential oil drops to the mixing bowl
Whip the coconut oil for a few more minutes

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and continue to whip for a couple more minutes or so, until all of the coconut oil is soft and fluffy.
Put coconut oil body butter into an airtight storage container.

Directions:
Sanitize jar by boiling it in water for 12 minutes.
Coconut oil melts at 76 degrees F, which means if you leave the whipped body lotion in a hot bathroom or in luggage in a car it can become liquid. So be careful where it’s stored to keep it a solid! If it melts, put it in the fridge and whip it again.

If you like the melted version. Surae says she puts it in a spray bottle and leaves it in the shower. (Think baby oil except in coconut form. You just have to add a few more oils to keep it from solidifying).

INGREDIENTS FOR MELTED COCONUT SPRAY:

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup avocado oil

and you can add other oils such as a dash of jojoba, argan or vitamin E oils.

Pour the ingredients into a spray bottle and it should stay as a liquid.

