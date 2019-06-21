Chef Leslie does it again with this Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Roasted Balsamic Berries!
Makes 3 cups
Ingredients:
Base
- 1 ½ cups half-and-half
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 9 Tbsp sugar
- 1 pinch salt
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 Tbsp vanilla bean paste
- Berries
- 1 (6 oz) container raspberries
- 1 (6 oz) container blackberries
- 1 cup hulled and quartered strawberries
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp chopped fresh mint
Directions:
- To make the ice cream base, in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, add half-and-half, heavy cream, sugar, and salt.
- Bring mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and remove from the heat.
- In a pourable measuring cup, add eggs and whisk until lighter in color.
- Add half of the heated dairy mixture to the eggs and stir to combine. Add the dairy-egg mixture back to the saucepan and stir, over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and mixture reads 170 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.
- Remove from the heat, add the vanilla bean paste, and stir to combine. Let cool.
- Pour into a frozen ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer’s directions, about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the berries.
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone mat.
- In a bowl, toss the raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, vinegar, and sugar.
- Transfer to prepared baking sheet in an even layer and bake, tossing occasionally, until slightly broken down and fragrant, about 25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, sprinkle with mint and serve with ice cream.