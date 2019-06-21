Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Roasted Balsamic Berries

Chef Leslie does it again with this Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Roasted Balsamic Berries!

Makes 3 cups

Ingredients:

Base

  • 1 ½ cups half-and-half
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 9 Tbsp sugar
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla bean paste
  • Berries
  • 1 (6 oz) container raspberries
  • 1 (6 oz) container blackberries
  • 1 cup hulled and quartered strawberries
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh mint

Directions:

  1. To make the ice cream base, in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, add half-and-half, heavy cream, sugar, and salt.
  2. Bring mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and remove from the heat.
  3. In a pourable measuring cup, add eggs and whisk until lighter in color.
  4. Add half of the heated dairy mixture to the eggs and stir to combine. Add the dairy-egg mixture back to the saucepan and stir, over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and mixture reads 170 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.
  5. Remove from the heat, add the vanilla bean paste, and stir to combine. Let cool.
  6. Pour into a frozen ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer’s directions, about 30 minutes.
  7. Meanwhile, make the berries.
  8. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone mat.
  9. In a bowl, toss the raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, vinegar, and sugar.
  10. Transfer to prepared baking sheet in an even layer and bake, tossing occasionally, until slightly broken down and fragrant, about 25 minutes.
  11. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with mint and serve with ice cream.

