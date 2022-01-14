Homemade treats for your fur friends

This small business makes homemade dog treats you can feel good about giving your fur friends. Shar Baldwin, owner of FurReal Tasty Treats, is here in the studio with a fun display of irresistibly soft, healthy dog treats.

Baldwin has been watching the show for years and made her tv debut today. She mentions that the key to making quality dog treats is using minimal ingredients. Beef and chicken are the main two ingredients in each of the FurReal treats.

FurReal Tasty Treats has something for every size and breed of dog. The beef sticks are great for bigger dogs, while they also make nibs and petite treats for smaller dogs and puppies. The treats are so soft which makes them a good choice for puppies to senior dogs.

Baldwin makes these treats out of Orem. She attends local craft boutiques where customers and falling in love with these treats. They keep coming back for more! Something fun she showed was her Puppy Love line she is doing for Valentine’s Day.

Not only are the treats good for your dogs, tasty, and cute, they are also super affordable. Prices range from $5-$12 per bag. Visit them online at www.furrealtastytreats2.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @FurRealTastyTreats to hear more about upcoming boutiques. You can also stop by their location in American Fork at 53 E Main.