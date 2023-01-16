SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Randy Crane comes to the GTU kitchen! Crane shares his easy homemade roasted tomatillo salsa which is a fan favorite.

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Ingredients:

1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatillos, drained

3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 jalapeño chile, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice (2 limes)

1 garlic clove, minced

Pinch of Salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Directions:

1-Preheat your oven to broil on high and set the oven rack to six inches below the broiler unit

2-Drain the tomatillos and place them on a rimmed baking sheet

3-Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil over the tomatillos and place in the oven for 6 -8 mins or until they are slightly browned

4-Remove from the oven and allow them to completely cool

5-Place them in a bowl of a food processor

6-Add onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, sugar, and remaining 2 teaspoons oil to processor. Pulse until slightly chunky, 16 to 18 pulses. Season with salt to taste and pair with your favorite tortilla chip.

Follow Randy for more recipe on his Instagram.