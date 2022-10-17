Pumpkin is a must this season! Chef of the Central Valley Cafe and frequent GTU guest Austin Buhler came to the GTU kitchen to share his easy and versatile recipe for pumpkin puree that will be a staple for your dishes this season. Many of us like the convenience of canned pumpkin but Buhler’s recipe will have us wanting more. Nothing beats the fresh deal.

To make the puree, grab a pie pumpkin and cut it in half and scoop the seeds and “guts” out of it. After slicing them, place the pumpkins facing down on a cooking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. When ready, scoop your pumpkin out and put in a blender or food processor. Then, place in a pan and cook out all of the water in order for it to evaporate. Another option is to use a cheesecloth to drain the water out. This will be an option to have in several dishes for the season.

www.buhlersgourmet.com

Instagram accounts: @chefaustinbuhler, @buhlersgourmet