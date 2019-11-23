Homemade play dough from our Kid In The Kitchen

We had a kid in the kitchen today! The adorable Alisi, gave us a tutorial on how to make homemade play dough, and it’s surprisingly simple. Here is her remedy for this fun kids activity.
Homemade Play-Doh
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup salt
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartare
Directions:
- Put all of the ingredients in a pan
- Heat up on the stove
- When the mixture starts to thicken, add food coloring
- Heat until it’s not wet and sticks to spoon.
- Cool for 30 minutes and enjoy!
* Store in the refrigerator to make it last longer