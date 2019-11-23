Homemade play dough from our Kid In The Kitchen

We had a kid in the kitchen today! The adorable Alisi, gave us a tutorial on how to make homemade play dough, and it’s surprisingly simple. Here is her remedy for this fun kids activity.

Homemade Play-Doh

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/3 cup salt
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 2 teaspoons cream of tartare

Directions:

  1. Put all of the ingredients in a pan
  2. Heat up on the stove
  3. When the mixture starts to thicken, add food coloring
  4. Heat until it’s not wet and sticks to spoon.
  5. Cool for 30 minutes and enjoy!

* Store in the refrigerator to make it last longer

