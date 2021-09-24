Homemade pesto recipe for your next family dinner

Kianna Williams stopped by the kitchen to show us a homemade pesto recipe perfect for family dinner!
Homemade Pesto
Ingredients:
- Penne pasta/spaghetti squash
- 2 cups fresh basil / 2 large bunches
- 1/3 cup pine nuts
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- 3 garlic cloves
- pink salt & pepper
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup water
Directions:
- Prep pasta or spaghetti squash
- In a food processor or blender
- Add basil, pine nuts, cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil and water.
- Blend until smooth.
- Add sauce to pasta/squash.
- Serve hot
- Store in icebox or freezer.
For more recipe or lifestyle tips from Kianna Williams check out her website and Instagram.