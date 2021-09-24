Homemade pesto recipe for your next family dinner

Kianna Williams stopped by the kitchen to show us a homemade pesto recipe perfect for family dinner!

Homemade Pesto

Ingredients:

  • Penne pasta/spaghetti squash
  • 2 cups fresh basil / 2 large bunches
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts 
  • 1 cup grated parmesan 
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • pink salt & pepper
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water 

Directions:

  1. Prep pasta or spaghetti squash 
  2. In a food processor or blender
  3. Add basil, pine nuts, cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil and water.
  4. Blend until smooth. 
  5. Add sauce to pasta/squash.
  6. Serve hot
  7. Store in icebox or freezer.

