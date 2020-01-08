Homemade peppermint lip balm

Save your chapped lips this winter with this DIY Peppermint Oil Lip Balm! Surae showed us how easy to make your own lipbalm.

What you need:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp beeswax pellets

1 tbsp shea butter

1 teaspoon sweet almond oil

2 to 3 of peppermint essisential oil

Steps:

Heat the beeswax in a double boiler and add the coconut oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil to it.

Use chopsticks to stir the ingredients.

Stir in the peppermint essential oil with your chopstick.

Once the mixture cools down, pour it into tins or tubes and allow the lip balm to set.

Ingredients like coconut oil , beeswax and cocoa butter have natural SPF properties, so adding them helps your lips receive sun protection.