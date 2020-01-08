Homemade peppermint lip balm

Save your chapped lips this winter with this DIY Peppermint Oil Lip Balm! Surae showed us how easy to make your own lipbalm.
What you need:
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp beeswax pellets
- 1 tbsp shea butter
- 1 teaspoon sweet almond oil
- 2 to 3 of peppermint essisential oil
Steps:
- Heat the beeswax in a double boiler and add the coconut oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil to it.
- Use chopsticks to stir the ingredients.
- Stir in the peppermint essential oil with your chopstick.
- Once the mixture cools down, pour it into tins or tubes and allow the lip balm to set.
Ingredients like coconut oil , beeswax and cocoa butter have natural SPF properties, so adding them helps your lips receive sun protection.