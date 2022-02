Here’s a Valentine’s treat you can feel good about eating. Carly Wood is passionate about garden-to-table cooking and shares delicious gluten-free recipes.

Today, she joined us in the kitchen to make Homemade Peanut Butter Meltaways. This treat is quick, easy to make, and Gluten-Free!

Find the recipe on her website:

You can also follow her on Instagram @thegardenspot