Homemade lotion

Good Things Utah

by: McCall Gray

Posted: / Updated:

What makes a gift even more meaningful? The thought and time you put into one that’s homemade.

Surae showed us how easy it is to make and give a beautifully scented lotion. You can get the containers from any craft store like Michael’s or Hobby Lobby, or perhaps check out your local dollar store to see if anything suits. You might already have a few of these ingredients at home but if not, hop on Amazon and get what you need in two days with Amazon Prime!

Homemade Lotion

Items Needed:

  • 5 Tbsp beeswax
  • 6 Tbsp shea butter
  • 3 Tbsp avocado (or olive) oil
  • 2 Tbsp jojoba oil
  • 3 drops essential oil (of your choice)

This gift really is so easy and quick to make over the stove top, but it can also be done in the microwave. If you choose to make it on the stove, add ingredients in the order listed, and stir until all have melted completely.

Once melted, pour into your container of choice and let it sit out to cool and harden. For faster results, put it in the fridge.

Make, wrap, give and enjoy!

