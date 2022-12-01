Make your own gourmet holiday desserts at home, today we are being taught by a professional. Romina Rasmussen, owner of Les Madeleines, is celebrating be open for 19 years and getting ready to close her store on December 30th. She says that we should support local businesses because they are hard to get started and keep afloat. She hopes this recipe will help your holidays and to announce that there is some big news coming in the new year.



Pâte à choux Recipe

Ingredients:

100 g water

100 g milk

5g sugar

5g salt

100g butter (7 tbsp)

110 g cake flour, sifted

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Bring the liquids, butter, salt, and pepper to a boil. Turn off the heat and mix in the flour making sure that all lumps are incorporated Return to the heat and cook until thickened slightly, and it starts to coat the pan. Remove from the heat and put in a mixer and turn on high. Mix until steam no longer appears. Add eggs and mix until smooth. Pipe into desired shapes and bake at 325F for at least 30 minutes, until there are no light spots. Fill with custard or split and fill with whipped cream and fruit.

To support their business and learn more about them check out their social media and website.

Website: lesmadeleines.com

Instagram: @lesmadeleinesslc

Facebook: @lesmadeleinesslc