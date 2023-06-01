Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gluten Free options can be hard to come by, but Emma Drennan is a pro for homemade Gluten-Free treats. She joined us in the studio today to show us how to make gluten-free, tasty homemade ice cream cones!
Tune in to see exactly how to make this delicious ice cream, and find the recipe for her gluten-free waffle cones below. Click here to find more gluten-free inspiration from Emma Drennan.
Gluten-Free waffle cone ingredients:
- 2/3 C gluten-free all-purpose flour blend
- 1/4 tsp xanthan gum
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 C granulated sugar
- 1/4 C brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 C unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 C whole milk
- 1 TBSP vanilla
Instructions:
- Preheat the waffle cone iron. Heat to medium or whatever temperature your iron specifies.
- In a medium bowl, pour gluten-free flour, xanthan gum, sea salt, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Mix well with a wire whisk.
- Add eggs, milk, melted butter, and vanilla and whisk until the ingredients are blended.
- Spray or lightly grease the iron before making your first waffle-repeat if necessary as you continue to cook more. Using a medium cookie scoop (about 2 TBSP), scoop the batter and pour it into the center of the iron. Close the lid carefully. And let cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
- When the waffle is a golden brown color in the center, carefully remove the waffle with the cone-shaped tool. Transfer to parchment paper and quickly shape your cone. Pay attention to forming the bottom of your cone so there is no hole at the bottom.
- Let the waffle cool in the cone tool for about 2 minutes while resting on the parchment paper. Then remove the cone shape tool and let the waffle cone cool on the parchment paper.
- Store completely cooled cones in an air-tight container for up to 5 days.
To find more gluten-free recipes, visit https://mylifeaftergluten.com/.