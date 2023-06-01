Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gluten Free options can be hard to come by, but Emma Drennan is a pro for homemade Gluten-Free treats. She joined us in the studio today to show us how to make gluten-free, tasty homemade ice cream cones!

Tune in to see exactly how to make this delicious ice cream, and find the recipe for her gluten-free waffle cones below. Click here to find more gluten-free inspiration from Emma Drennan.

Gluten-Free waffle cone ingredients:

2/3 C gluten-free all-purpose flour blend

1/4 tsp xanthan gum

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 C granulated sugar

1/4 C brown sugar

2 large eggs

1/4 C unsalted butter, melted

1/4 C whole milk

1 TBSP vanilla

Instructions:

Preheat the waffle cone iron. Heat to medium or whatever temperature your iron specifies. In a medium bowl, pour gluten-free flour, xanthan gum, sea salt, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Mix well with a wire whisk. Add eggs, milk, melted butter, and vanilla and whisk until the ingredients are blended. Spray or lightly grease the iron before making your first waffle-repeat if necessary as you continue to cook more. Using a medium cookie scoop (about 2 TBSP), scoop the batter and pour it into the center of the iron. Close the lid carefully. And let cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. When the waffle is a golden brown color in the center, carefully remove the waffle with the cone-shaped tool. Transfer to parchment paper and quickly shape your cone. Pay attention to forming the bottom of your cone so there is no hole at the bottom. Let the waffle cool in the cone tool for about 2 minutes while resting on the parchment paper. Then remove the cone shape tool and let the waffle cone cool on the parchment paper. Store completely cooled cones in an air-tight container for up to 5 days.

To find more gluten-free recipes, visit https://mylifeaftergluten.com/.