Emma Drennan teaches us homemade gluten free holiday treats that taste as good as they look. Chose from snowman pretzels, chocolate candy canes, candy cane macaroons, and peanut brittle. These are the perfect gifts to give friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Follow Emma for more recipe ideas at @mylifeaftergluten

Gluten Free Snowman Pretzels

By Emma Drennan @mylifeaftergluten

Ingredients

1 bag Guittard white chocolate chips, melted & thinned with refined coconut oil (approx 1 tsp refined coconut oil per bag)

1 bag Guittard milk chocolate chips, melted & thinned with refined coconut oil (approx 1 tsp refined coconut oil per bag)

2 tsp refined coconut oil-to use in thinning the chocolate chips use more as needed

gluten free pretzel sticks I prefer Snyder’s; you will need 6 sticks per snowman you make

mini M&M’s for the eyes and nose

Directions

Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

One baking sheet line pretzels up in sections of 5 pretzels each. You should be able to fit about 12 snowman per baking sheet. I like to line the 5 pretzels up at an angle to that the hat has an angle to it, but this is not necessary.

In a microwave safe bowl, add milk chocolate chips and 1 tsp of refined coconut oil and melt until smooth.

Using a spatula, gently coat the top half of the 5 pretzels with the milk chocolate on both sides. Gently place them back on the baking sheet. Repeat until all are done.

Place in the freezer for at least 7-10 minutes.

While those are setting, melt the white chocolate chips and refined coconut oil. One important note is that white chocolate behave differently–because it’s not actually chocolate. You can easily burn the white chocolate chips. It will heat up, but it will take some muscle to smash/mash the chocolate chips until they are smooth. So I like to check my white chocolate chips regularly while microwaving them on the melt chocolate setting. Check them, stir/smash them, and only heat more in small increments. Add more coconut oil as needed and stir until smooth.

Remove the milk chocolate covered pretzels from the freezer. Gently coat the other half of the snowman and place back on the baking sheet. Repeat until all are done.

Freeze for 7-10 minutes.

Once they are set, you are ready to add the last pretzel to form the hat, and also the eyes and nose.

Coat a single pretzel stick with milk chocolate and set on the boarder of the milk and white chocolate. Dip the mini m&m’s in a big of white chocolate and place on the snowman for the eyes and nose.

Return to the freezer for about 5 minutes.

Serve or store in an air-tight container or freezer baggie until ready to serve.