JUAB COUNTY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a great time in the kitchen when Chef Austin Buhler comes! He always makes the most delicious and decadent meals. Today was no different. Buhler introduced us to French Dip Sandwiches with an au jus sauce. Buhler is also the head chef at Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi and also owns Buhler’s Gourmet. These sandwiches are available at the Central Valley Medical Center Cafe.

Central Valley’s French Dip Sandwiches

● 5-pound chuck roast

● 2 packets Au Jus mix

● Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt

● 2 yellow onions – peeled and cut into quarters.

● 1 large tomato – cut into 4 – 8 wedges depending on size

● 1 cup of Beef Broth or Red Wine

● 6 Hoagie Rolls – Use your favorite, we use a Cheddar & Herb Roll

● Swiss or Provolone Cheese

● 8 oz Sliced Mushrooms

● Horseradish Sauce

In a crock pot, place the tomato quarters & half of your onions on the bottom with 1 cup

of beef broth or red wine. Season your chuck roast with 1 packet of Au Jus Mix & a liberal sprinkle of Buhler’s

Gourmet Seasoned Salt. Place your roast on top of the vegetables and turn to your slow cooker to it’s low heat

setting. Let the roast slowly cook for 10 – 12 hours. You want a low and slow cooking

time in order to allow all the fats & connective tissues to break down resulting in a super

rich & tender roast. A quick cook may get you to a shreddable state, but your meat will

be tough and dry. If there are a lot of drippings in your pot, strain them out into a sauce pot, reserving them

for the Au Jus. Don’t remove the vegetables. Once the meat has cooked & you have strained the drippings off, shred the roast making

sure to mix in the tomatoes & onions that have been cooking with the meat. They should

all but dissolve into the meat. Use the drippings as part of the liquid to make your au jus. Sautee the other half of the onions & the sliced mushrooms in butter until golden brown.

Season with Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt or your favorite seasoning. To assemble, place slather the hoagie with some horseradish sauce, add 2 slices of

cheese, then add your meat, & top with the sauteed mushrooms & onions. Serve with a

side of au jus for dipping.

Horseradish Sauce

● ½ cup Mayo

● ¼ cup Sour Cream

● ½ tsp Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt

● 1 tsp minced chives

● Horseradish – Add enough to your liking Mix all ingredients together & let sit for at least 30 minutes before using.

Buhler is also running a special today – 25% off & free shipping for all spice orders placed before the end of the show at 11 a.m. Using code: iloveGTU on his website.