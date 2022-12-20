Leave Santa a little something new this year. GTU chef, Lindy Davies has a recipe for you to try that combines chocolate and vanilla cream decorated just the way the jolly man will like. Red and green!

Christmas Oreo Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 15 oz box of Devil’s food cake mix
  • 1/3 cup of vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup butter , softened
  • 3 oz cream cheese
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1-2 tbsp cream or milk
  • crushed candy canes

Directions:

Cookies

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F degrees 
  2. In a large bowl beat together the cake mix, oil and eggs using an electric mixer. 
  3. Form the dough into balls about 1 tablespoon in size, place 2 inches apart on the lined cookie sheets 
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes. 
  5. Allow to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack. 

Filling

  1. Beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth.
  2. Mix in the powdered sugar about 1/2 cup at a time until the desired sweetness is reached.
  3. Beat in the cream or milk 1 tablespoon at a time to get the desired consistency. 
  4. Frost the bottom of one cookie and the place a second cookie on top. Repeat with the rest of the cookies. 

Roll onto crushed candy canes & Enjoy!!