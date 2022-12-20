Leave Santa a little something new this year. GTU chef, Lindy Davies has a recipe for you to try that combines chocolate and vanilla cream decorated just the way the jolly man will like. Red and green!

Christmas Oreo Cookies

Ingredients:

1 15 oz box of Devil’s food cake mix

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1/3 cup butter , softened

3 oz cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

1-2 tbsp cream or milk

crushed candy canes

Directions:

Cookies

Preheat the oven to 350F degrees In a large bowl beat together the cake mix, oil and eggs using an electric mixer. Form the dough into balls about 1 tablespoon in size, place 2 inches apart on the lined cookie sheets Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes. Allow to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.

Filling

Beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth. Mix in the powdered sugar about 1/2 cup at a time until the desired sweetness is reached. Beat in the cream or milk 1 tablespoon at a time to get the desired consistency. Frost the bottom of one cookie and the place a second cookie on top. Repeat with the rest of the cookies.

Roll onto crushed candy canes & Enjoy!!