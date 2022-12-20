Leave Santa a little something new this year. GTU chef, Lindy Davies has a recipe for you to try that combines chocolate and vanilla cream decorated just the way the jolly man will like. Red and green!
Christmas Oreo Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 15 oz box of Devil’s food cake mix
- 1/3 cup of vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup butter , softened
- 3 oz cream cheese
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1-2 tbsp cream or milk
- crushed candy canes
Directions:
Cookies
- Preheat the oven to 350F degrees
- In a large bowl beat together the cake mix, oil and eggs using an electric mixer.
- Form the dough into balls about 1 tablespoon in size, place 2 inches apart on the lined cookie sheets
- Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes.
- Allow to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
Filling
- Beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth.
- Mix in the powdered sugar about 1/2 cup at a time until the desired sweetness is reached.
- Beat in the cream or milk 1 tablespoon at a time to get the desired consistency.
- Frost the bottom of one cookie and the place a second cookie on top. Repeat with the rest of the cookies.
Roll onto crushed candy canes & Enjoy!!