Homemade Bath Bombs

Surae has the perfect idea to give the gift of relaxation this holiday season… bath bombs! Whether it’s for teachers, friends or family, these homemade fizzy bombs will allow everyone to take a deep breath!

Mix Dry Ingredients:

1/2 C baking soda

1/4 C epsom salt

1/4 C cornstarch

1/4 C citric acid

Mix Wet Ingredients:

3 tsp caster oil

1 Tbsp essential oil

3 drops food coloring

1 Tbsp water

Mix the wet ingredients slowly into mixed dry ingredients. You don’t want to activate the ingredients. Once you mix the ingredients, fill the mold (bath bomb molds or plastic ornaments) and leave the finished product in the refrigerator or freezer for half an hour. You can also leave it out overnight if you have more time.

Once they have set, you can tie cute ribbon and a tag or bell to the top. Then give, open and fizz away!

Surae also shared the following fun facts about what these ingredients do or help with: