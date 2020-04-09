Home hair dye kits & Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s hilarious message supporting beauty professionals

Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is showing her support for professional hair and makeup artists who are out of work right now by using her wit and humor in a special public service announcement. The comedian is seen on camera applying her own makeup and doing her hair, hilariously highlighting what can go wrong when you don’t have a professional’s help.
Although, we’re probably not as bad off as poor Julia, many of us are probably looking for some hair coloring relief. Surae did some research, watch the video for some good options for coloring your hair at home.