Michelle Burnett, owner of Salt Lake Valley Home Clean Heroes, was in studio to talk spring cleaning, and the places to clean that are often overlooked. We learned some awesome hacks using products you most likely have in your home right now!

Microwave: it’s the powerhouse of the kitchen and probably overlooked. Plus, if you

have teenagers at home, they use the microwave all hours of the night so you could

wake up to who knows what. Easy to clean with water, lemon and microfiber cloth.

Smelly trashcans: take a piece of bread, soak in vinegar and then put at the bottom of

the trashcan!

Pet/Dog beds: if you have a fur baby in your home, you want to make sure you are

cleaning their beds regularly. Using baking soda is an easy way to get those smells out.

Sprinkle a bit of baking soda on the bed. Let it stand for about 15 minutes and then

vacuum the bed.

House Plants: you wouldn’t always think to clean your plants, but they need some TLC

too! Instead of promoting mold growth by spraying down the plant’s leaves with water,

create a healthy glow by wiping them down with banana peels, the peel side of the peel,

not the side that holds the banana i.

Getting 50% off the initial clean (with recurring service of at least two appointments).

https://homecleanheroes.com/saltlakevalley/

https://www.facebook.com/HomeCleanHeroes/