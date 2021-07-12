Hollywood’s hottest necklace and why your kids should do chores

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Model Bella Hadid may have debuted her most daring look to date at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. The supermodel delivered drama on the red carpet at the premiere of “Tre Piani,” wearing an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall ’21 collection. Made from wool, the form-fitting dress featured a revealing open neckline that cut below Hadid’s cleavage. The dress was also designed with trending puff sleeves. Bringing even more heat to the look, Hadid accessorized with a gold-dipped bronchial tree necklace — also Schiaparelli Haute Couture — that covered her open chest. We have the stunning pictures.
- Plus, the necklace trend taking over Hollywood that is much more affordable, cute and quirky! We’ll show you the necklaces that started as a pandemic hobby that are now seen on celebrities and teenagers alike!
- And big changes are coming to TikTok – the social media app will now allow users to upload video resumes and apply to jobs directly through the app. Ali tells us what that will look like, especially for Gen Z job seekers.
- Finally, for one man in Michigan, a home improvement project turned into a puzzling discovery, after uncovering 158 bowling balls beneath his back step. David Olson was demolishing the back steps of his house on the morning of July 1st, when he saw a black sphere buried in the sand behind some cinder blocks. We’ll tell you what happened next!
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment this Monday, do you want independent children? Parenting experts say start with chores. That’s the one area where modern parents expect less of their children than previous generations: chores. About 80% of people actively parenting young kids say they had chores growing up, but only 30% actually make their children do them, according to a poll from Braun Research, a market research firm. Yet giving kids simple responsibilities around the home is a surprisingly powerful way to foster self-reliance and responsibility. (Not to mention that it gives parents a much-needed break.) Here’s why chores are so important — and some strategies for staying on track. To read more click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/entitled-kids-experts-chores_l_60e59c29e4b03b0409fc33df Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on the second hour of GTU.