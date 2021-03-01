Hollywood’s biggest stars mostly enjoy the Golden Globes from home

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. members who vote on the Golden Globes may be under scrutiny, but the 2021 ceremony went full steam ahead with a field of nominees that featured many female directors, buzzy TV shows and notable shortcomings in its honors for Black storytelling. Still, meaningful snubs and questions about the Globes’ relevance aside, the awards continued to matter to many in the industry. Chloe Zhao and her film “Nomadland” and Sacha Baron Cohen and his film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” each won top movie honors, while “Soul” also took home multiple prizes at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster, “Minari,” Andra Day and Daniel Kaluuya also received honors. We have the full wrap up for you this morning.
- Plus, stars may have been mainly watching the award show from their own living rooms but that didn’t stop them from dressing up. We’ll show you the fashion that made all of us feel like spring is finally on the way!
- Here is some good news for all of us, as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout moves forward in Utah, entertainment venues and concert halls are starting to reopen. With the recent news that four major arts venues in Salt Lake County are reopening to the public, we are sharing some of the big shows taking place in Utah this year. (including Marie Osmond, Maroon 5, and even the hit Broadway show Hamilton!)
- And finally, it turns out "Zoom fatigue," which has been described as mental exhaustion for anyone working, learning or teaching from home via videoconferencing tools, is real, new scientific research suggests. The findings come about a year after the coronavirus pandemic changed the way Americans live and work in the new virtual world. Research from Stanford published in the journal "Technology, Mind and Behavior," found that being "on" all the time – usually from behind a computer screen – has triggered more stress and is making it harder for people to be intimate in real life. So what can we do about it? To read the entire article click here: https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/zoom-fatigue-is-real-research-burn-out