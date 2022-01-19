Holistic therapy that promotes healing

Nicole Smedley, Reiki a Master/Teacher Empowered Healing Reiki shares how one ancient healing modality can improve the quality of one’s life.

Reiki is an ancient Japanese complementary therapy that works with traditional medical care. This therapy helps reduce stress, induces relaxation, and promotes healing in all areas surrounding mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

In our current times, now more than ever, we need to care for ourselves on a holistic level. Reiki is a vessel for such means.

Reiki therapy leaves people feeling calmer/ less reactive, feeling lighter (mentally and physically), decrease in physical pain, and overall a more positive outlook on life.

Clients have experienced amazing success stories after completing Reiki therapy. Clients have seen a decrease in depression, lower blood pressure, and even eliminating the symptoms of various illnesses.

If you or a loved one would like any more information on how to learn more about Reiki therapy, please visit www.empoweredhealingreiki.org

