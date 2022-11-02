SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Since Halloween is over, it isn’t too early to deck the halls and get those holiday decor items in the home. Kailee Ellsworth, owner of Unrakd, came to GTU to share the newest items available from Unrakd just in time for the holiday season.

As a busy mom, Ellsworth knows the struggle of keeping a clean home. Moms need something effective yet quick. Unrakd is the solution for keeping the dirtiest parts of the home, bathroom and kitchen, while simultaneously sprucing up the living quarters. Unrakd has the most adorable designs, prints and colors year-round as well as festive prints for the seasons that you’ll love to display. “They’re a lot of fun,” said Ellsworth. “They’re cute, but they are actually functional, too.”

In addition to holiday dish towels, Unrankd has unveiled new items including reusable sponges, mini dish towels and double-sided dish towels that can also be hung. These items you can clean in your dishwasher and air-dry. All products are sustainable out of recycled materials and good ingredients.

To get 10% off your purchase, enter promo code GTU10 on www.unrakd.com

Instagram: @unrakd.home