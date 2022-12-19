- On Good Things Utah this morning – Seasons eatings are on the menu at this Florida-based Asian bistro where Santa comes in sushi form! Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi has become well known for its inventive rolls like Baby Yoda and a fish-filled take on a “Crunchwrap Supreme.” The restaurant recently shared a video with “Good Morning America” to show how they slice and shape the ahi tuna, crab salad, rice, carrot and nori combination to create the face of Saint Nick.
- Plus, James Cameron would very much like it if the discussion surrounding Jack’s death in “Titanic” did not go on. After years of fans debating whether or not Jack and Rose both could have fit on that floating door in the ocean, the director commissioned a study to prove once and for all that Jack had to die. And not just for cinematic reasons. While on tour to promote his latest film, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron told the Toronto Sun that he conducted a scientific study to settle the debate once and for all. The experiment will air as a special on the National Geographic Channel in February, but the Oscar winner had no problem spoiling the study’s findings. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron said. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie, and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.” He continued, “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate Winslet and Leo and DeCaprio we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”
- We hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
