Holiday survival guide by Bobby Berk

You can feel the excitement in the air. Everyone is ecstatic to be able to gather with loved ones again. With the holiday season well underway, Lifestyle Expert and Star of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, joined us on the show to share tips on gifting, decorating, entertaining, and more.

The actor has teamed with Shutterfly to help create meaningful memory books for your family and friends this year. He loves that it is a great way to keep in touch and share what has happened in your life in the last year.

When it comes to family parties and holiday get together’s, he says it is all about the tablescape. He recommends utilizing greenery from the outdoors to make it festive and fun. You can also add holiday candles and customized place settings.

Another great gift idea that is personal for the people in your life is a customized ornament or mug. Bobby mentioned that Shutterfly can help you add names and pictures to these items. This makes for a great gift your loved ones will adore!

When it comes to navigating the supply shortages, order early. Bobby stated that an informed shopper is the best shopper because you know what to expect.

