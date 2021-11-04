Holiday sips are on the menu at Starbucks and what is Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - It's no secret Utah is growing - it has been the fastest-growing state over the last decade, according to the latest census data. While the state's population is growing, some cities are seeing an increase greater than others.

In a new study, financial technology company SmartAsset reviewed the 500 largest cities in the U.S. Using seven metrics - population change, unemployment rate, change in the unemployment rate, GDP growth rate, business growth, housing growth, and change in household income - SmartAsset ranked the country's 50 fastest growing towns - boomtowns.