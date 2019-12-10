Holiday season at The Grand America Hotel

Each December, The Grand America transforms fourteen windows into a holiday gallery stroll. ‘Twas the night before Christmas is the theme this year, and we stopped by to chat with Brent Watts, executive creator director of Struck, and the team behind the artistry of the windows this year.

With a focus on tradition, the spirit of Christmas, story, and craft, each window shows you what the mice are up to while the people are fast asleep. Struck starts work at the beginning of the new year. The team consists of two dozen artists, craftsman, working engineers, electricians, and more.

Executive chef Xavier Baudinet showed off this years giant gingerbread house. A replica of The Grand America hotel itself, using five thousand pounds of flour, two thousand eggs, 300 pounds of rice krispies, this structure takes between fifteen hundred and sixteen hundred hours of labor to build. The gingerbread house is a team effort from all hotel staff.

La Bonne Vie, the bakery inside The Grand America, is full of delicious treats to nibble on as you stroll. Pecan pie, croissants, and macarons are among the french pastries to choose from.

For holiday window hours and more, visit grandamerica.com/holiday-window-stroll