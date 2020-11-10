Holiday product buzz

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Beauty and lifestyle expert Dawn McCarthy brought us ideas for the perfect stocking stuffers!

Heat Holders: Internationally recognized as the world’s warmest socks, Heat Holders® socks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks and 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Heat Holders® are specially developed with cashmere-like acrylic yarn which provides high performance insulation against the cold with superior moisture breathing abilities. Available in 3 different warmth profiles: Originals, Lites & Ultra Lites, they are like thermostats for your feet! With Heat Holders®, you can give the perfect gift of warmth! Heat Holders® hats, gloves, or socks make for a fun and thoughtful stocking stuffer, or the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, friend or colleague. www.heatholders.com

Decon: Give the gift of germ-free hands. Perfect stocking stuffer for 2020. Individual packets of gel hand sanitizer that contain Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. Kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. Veteran Owned small business. The founders are retired US Navy SEALs. A social mission where with every purchase the company donates to a non-profit. Buy One, Give One. www.shopdecon.com

I Heart Eyewear: Offers makeup readers for those who have a hard time seeing close-up when applying makeup. Look through one lens and apply makeup, lashes, contacts and more. Flip lens to the other side and repeat process. Our neck hanging readers feature extra-long temples to hang around your neck when not in use. Never lose your glasses again! www.ihearteyewear.com

Foster’s Lab’s: Anti-Tech Serum is an innovative Vegan and cruelty-free formula made in the USA that helps protect skin from the effects of blue light damage from modern technology and other harmful pollutants, while providing anti-aging benefits. The formula features active ingredients of Cacao Seed Extract, Bakuchiol (a natural alternative to Retinol), and Vitamin C Booster. fosterslab.com

Cowin Audio: Cowin is best known for their Best-Selling Amazon audio products. Their Headphones alone have more than 5,000 5 Star reviews on Amazon. They are continuously making efforts to upgrade their noise cancelling technology, and strive to be the brand that offers the highest performing noise cancelling products around. www.cowinaudio.com

