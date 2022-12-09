Looking for something fun to do at your next holiday party? Why not try out one of these great games! The Average Daters McCall and Collin Hopkins shared some that are perfect for groups of all sizes, and are sure to get everyone in the festive spirit.

One of their all-time favorites is ‘Who’s the Dude?’ It’s a game of charades with a blow-up doll, and it’s hilarious for both kids and adults. If you’re feeling competitive, try the ‘Upside Down Challenge’, where you have to complete various tasks while wearing upside down goggles.

For something a little more low-key, try ‘Poetry for Neanderthals’. It’s a great way to get everyone laughing, and it’s just as much fun with kids as it is with adults. If you’re looking for a game that’s sure to get everyone involved, try ‘LCR’. Everyone brings three $1 bills, and the winner takes home the pot.

If you’re looking for something a little more active, try ‘Beat That’. It’s a game of challenges, where you go head-to-head with another player in a variety of tasks. And for a game that anyone can play, try ‘Hey Robot’. All you need is a smart speaker and you’re good to go.

So why not try out one of these great games at your next holiday party? They’re sure to get everyone in the festive spirit!

