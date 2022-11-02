SALT LAKE CITY, UT – With the holiday season coming it is time to start slowing down and enjoying the season and this is exactly what Robert Upwall, owner of shop Every Blooming Thing says. His store is full of Knick knacks of all sorts and other unique things. They all have unique pieces, some being handmade, and they carry florals as well. It is a perfect opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping. They have the perfect gifts, cute décor, and all sorts of products.

One of the products is a glass ornament with flowers inside the glass. He says that in honor of his late husband’s honor and the love he had for the store. He is going to keep something in the store to represent him always and loves to share the love his husband gave out.

To start the season with a little activity this Saturday they are hosting a holiday open house. It is going to be full of holiday products and other fun things like an hourly giveaway between 8 and 5. The prizes include tickets to the symphony, dinner tickets, etc. Join us November 5th from 9 am to 5 pm at their shop. 1344 South 2100 East. SLC, Utah 84108.

