Holiday nail art you can do at home

In Monday’s Beauty Buzz, we’re helping you deck not just your halls but your nails too!

Becki Fisher is the owner of Studio 11, located in Midvale inside S72 Studios. She stopped by to talk trending nails, and nail art for the winter season.

She did a demo of the most lovely and intricate nail art on her daughter, McKenzy. Creating this sweater-print nail art takes about an hour and a half, and is sure to impress with the detail and texture.

With Becki we see cute winter and Christmas nail art and colors as well. She tells us what kind of brush and product is needed, and says anyone can practice to do it even at home.

Find Becki at:

Studio 11, inside Studio 72 located at 7200 South State Street, Midvale.

As well as Facebook and Instagram