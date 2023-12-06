SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – From the wonderful world of Debbie Durkin Entertainment we are pleased to showcase these 2023 ECOLUXE Holiday Must-Have gift ideas just in time to help you with your holiday shopping list! Today, we’re sharing with you affordable, purposeful gifts, endorsed by our Los Angeles producer friend, Debbie Durkin, who produces some of the hottest celebrity parties during the Oscars, Emmys and the Sundance Film Festival. Debbie loves products that make lives better for people and their pets.

Must-Have Gift Idea #1: Packable Winter Vests and Jackets by 32 Degrees

32 Degrees redefines comfort and style by offering the best value in basics as well as year-round apparel. Specializing in a range of products, including everyday basics, baselayers, outerwear, packable jackets, and so much more. Their commitment is simple: to make comfort and style accessible to everyone.

Whether you’re braving the winter chill or seeking timeless wardrobe essentials, 32 Degrees is your go-to destination. At 32 Degrees, comfort meets affordability, and quality meets everyday living.

Women’s and Men’s Lightweight Poly-fill Packable Vests https://www.32degrees.com/collections/womens-outerwear/products/womens-lightweight-recycled-poly-fill-packable-vest https://www.32degrees.com/collections/mens-outerwear/products/mens-lightweight-recycled-poly-fill-packable-vest Product Description: A layerable lightweight vest for the cooler months that packs into a packable pouch [sold separately]. This lightweight layer comes with a stand collar to help keep you comfortable in cooler temps along with side zip pockets to protect your valuables. Plus, it’s filled with Cloud-fill, a down alternative to keep you warm all season long. Men’s – chest zip pocket + regular fit. Women’s – hi-low hem + semi-fitted.



Women’s Ultra-Light Down Packable ¾ Jacket https://www.32degrees.com/collections/womens-outerwear/products/womens-ultra-light-down-packable-3-4-jacket Product Description: An ultra-light flattering long length jacket that packs into a pouch [sold separately]. This lightweight down packable ¾ jacket comes with a stand collar and removable hood to help keep you comfortable in cooler temps along with side zip pockets to protect your valuables. Insulation is 650+ fill power down, certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) to keep you warm all season long.

Women’s and Men’s Lightweight Poly-Fill Packable Hooded Jackets https://www.32degrees.com/collections/womens-outerwear/products/womens-lightweight-recycled-poly-fill-packable-hooded-jacket https://www.32degrees.com/collections/mens-outerwear/products/mens-lightweight-recycled-poly-fill-packable-jacket Product Description: Warmth and comfort meet in this lightweight poly-fill hooded jacket. This poly-fill packable jacket comes with a hood for additional protection against the elements, plus side-zip pockets and elastic cuffs to trap warmth against your body. Plus, it’s filled with Cloud-fill, a down alternative to keep you warm all season long. Men’s – regular-fit, adjustable drawcords at neckline. Women’s – semi-fitted.

Women’s and Men’s Ultra-Light Down Packable Jackets https://www.32degrees.com/collections/womens-outerwear/products/womens-ultra-light-packable-down-jacket https://www.32degrees.com/collections/mens-outerwear/products/mens-ultra-light-down-packable-jacket Product Description: A classic jacket that will be your go-to coat to keep by the door along with its packable pouch [sold separately]. Insulation is 650+ fill power down, certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) to keep you warm all season long. Featuring a stand collar and elastic cuffs for protection against those winter chills, zippered side pockets to safely store your valuables, and water-repellant fabric for easy all-day and all-season wear. Women’s – modern-fit Men’s – regular-fit

Packable Pouch https://www.32degrees.com/products/packable-bag



Must-Have Gift Idea #2: Farm To Pet’s Holiday Collection of Healthy and Festive Dog Treats

Farm to Pet, is excited to offer healthy, non-GMO Chicken Chip dog treats in festive holiday packaging. Their products contain only one ingredient and never fillers, additives, or by-products. Dogs love the Chips because of their high protein content and satisfying crunch. Owners appreciate that the treats are portable, non-greasy, and healthy for their pets. They are perfect for training or as a special reward.

Holiday Chicken Chips are available in three convenient sizes: “Snack,” 4oz, and 12oz packaging, ensuring you can find the perfect stocking stuffer, office party gift, or holiday pup party snack.

Farm to Pet also carries a collection of whole and split Elk Antler dog chews. These wild-gathered antlers are long-lasting and all-natural to entertain your pup for hours. Nutrient-rich and non-splintering, they’re a safe dog bone choice. Great for aggressive chewers to keep your dog’s teeth clean & healthy.

All Farm to Pet Products are produced and shipped within 24 hours.

Order by visiting https://farmtopettreats.com

Code HolidayTreats20 for 20% off your first order.

for 20% off your first order. Farm to Pet can also be found on Facebook/Instagram/Tiktok/Pinterest @farmtopet.

Must-Have Gift Idea #3: La’au K-9 SkinRescue – Pet skincare rooted in native Hawaiian tradition

K-9 SkinRescue is an all-natural, patented, botanical cream for all things skin. It is antimicrobial, anti-fungal, AND anti-bacterial. It is chemical and paraben free. You can use it on your pets (horses, dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, etc.) and yourself! For humans you can use it on anything you would normally use Neosporin, Lotrimin (think ringworm and athletes foot), or Cortisone (think bug bites, hives, rash and eczema). You can also use it on psoriasis, burns, cold sores and spot treatment on pimples.

The primary ingredients are Hawaiian Volcanic Sulfur and Aloe Vera.

Visit laauinc.com to shop today and more information. And follow on social media – @laauinc

Must-Have Gift Idea #4: The De La Cruz Collection

The De La Cruz Collection is a growing Latina owned brand known for its shimmering luxury swimwear including their famous Selena inspired swimsuit. They have a new collection of holiday tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies to keep you cozy and fashionable for the holidays. Their graphic tee collection is made in the U.S. , and printed with eco-friendly ink. They offer custom printed designs perfect for any celebration and holidays on their website.



Promo code: ABC20% (no expiration)

Website: www.thedelacruzcollection.com and follow on social media – @thedelacruzcollection

Must-Have Gift Idea #5: RoboRock Robot Vacuum – S8 Pro Ultra

Roborock, the robot vacuum innovator founded in 2014, has launched many popular products with advanced techologies. The RoboRock Robot Vacuum S8 Pro Ultra is your all-in-one household cleaning helper, bringing consumers convenience, time-saving, and peace of mind that the cleaning will get done well. This unit cleans everything from hardwood to tiled floors, carpets and rugs. It comes with an easy to use App control.

Get $400 off (25%) of full price between Dec. 11, 2023 and Dec. 17, 2023.

Shop online at us.Roborock.com.

