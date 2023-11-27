LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrating its 5th year, the holiday musical “Star of Wonder,” created by author and composer James Conlee, is set to illuminate Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah, from November 25 to 29. The production, set in 1919, weaves together Christmas carols to narrate the story of Jack, a WWI survivor grappling with the trauma of war. Jack returns to Oxford, England, coinciding with the town’s revived Christmas festival after a five-year hiatus due to the war. As Jack’s family participates in the festival’s carol-singing tradition, the show unfolds with classic carols, each serving as a story that guides Jack toward sharing his own experience of the remarkable Christmas Eve Truce of WWI.

Conlee describes the production as a tale of redemption, highlighting how the carols lead Jack back to healing and reconciliation with his wartime past. Conceived over a decade ago during Conlee’s career producing Christmas music, “Star of Wonder” offers a unique blend of character-driven carols and a cohesive narrative, providing a poignant and redemptive holiday experience. Tickets are now on sale at www.starofwonder.com.