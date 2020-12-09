Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Holiday looks that aren’t ugly sweaters? Yes, please! We’re so happy to have Abbey from The Peach Vintage back to show us what our most stylish and wearable options are. This holiday season may be one of the most looked-forward to we have collectively had in a long time. With the crazy year 2020 has been, we are all ready for a bit of holiday magic! Whether you’re celebrating via zoom, with your personal household, or via social media she shows us some amazing outfit ideas to kick off the celebrations.

Matching Suit Set: blazer and slacks done in the coolest of colors, can be dressed up or down with heels and a turtleneck or a graphic tee and sneakers.

Puff sleeves blouses: big focus on the top half of your outfit this year, since many people will only be seeing your torso and up online.

Canadian tuxedo or other monochrome outfit with statement shoe, hat, or statement jewelry.

Follow Abbey on IG at @thepeachvintage