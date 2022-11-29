SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Today on the show we’re showing you how to look your best from head to toe no matter your size this holiday season. DM Fashion has all your holiday necessities. Owner, Chantell, debuted the brand’s new collection.

Initially known as Divine Modesty, the shop specialized in regal dresses, then went on to swimwear. Now Chantell designs her own gowns and dresses.

Her newest collection, the Ever After Holiday Collection, caters to all sizes and makes them feel like a princess. Each design is unique to DM Fashion. Putting comfort and fashion together creates a magical experience during the holiday season. With lots of pop colors like emerald green, raspberry pink, magenta and more. Use code “GTU 10” for 10% off until December 1.

Website: https://dmfashion.com/

Instagram: @shopdmfashion

Facebook: @shop.dmfashion