Holiday deals too good to be true?

- It’s Black Friday! Today on Good Things Utah we share if that holiday deal is real, or fake. We’re sorry to break it to you, but if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is!
- This year has and will continue to look different, especially as we approach the holidays. But don’t worry kids, COVID-19 won’t stop you from tracking Santa’s journey! Dr. Fauci said he is immune to the virus and he will continue to light up the sky on Christmas Eve.
- We’re getting ahead of ourselves, so back to Thanksgiving. If you’re looking to spread your kindness and some cheer, there are six things you can do.
- Plus, how to handle your potential weight gain over the season.
Then at the end of the show, if people are undermining your healthy choices, here’s what to say!