SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Angela H. Brown, Craft Lake City Executive Director as well as Kylie Murphy, Owner of Tiny Friends Crochet, joined us on the show to share about the Fifth Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market Presented By Google Fiber. It is coming to Ogden Union Station on Dec. 1st and 2nd!

The Holiday Market will bring together 120 makers, performers, food vendors and game designers, and is the perfect place to get all your holiday shopping done while supporting local businesses.

Kylie showed how she creates her crocheted plushies that can be found at www.tinyfriendscrochet.com Get your tickets for the event at www.craftlakecity.com/holiday-market-2023 and follow along for updates @craftlakecity and @tinyfriendscrochet