The holiday season is the perfect time to catch up and connect with family and friends, but some topics are better not addressed in these settings. Ganel Lyn came by to share with us some of the best holiday conversation starters that everyone is sure to love.

Ask about travel, especially if you have family members who travel for work or frequently for pleasure. Have you had any short weekend getaways recently? What’s the best travel experience you’ve ever had?

Talk about relationships — and not just your ordinary “are you dating?” questions. Ask the parents at the table to describe what happened on the days their children were born. What is the best surprise that you have ever received from a loved one?

Talk about food! Everyone loves to talk about their favorite restaurants and dishes — especially around the holidays. What’s the best restaurant you’ve ever been to? What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Career conversations, the holidays are the perfect time to talk to family, friends, and colleagues about their professional paths. Chances are you will learn something new that happened to them professionally. If you could have any job in the world, what would you do? What is your proudest career accomplishment this year? Give someone time to brag.

If all else fails, you can always resort to the traditional conversation starters. What new show have you liked this year and why? What are you most thankful for?

These are all great conversation starters to help you learn more about the people around you and also avoid falling into the trap of talking about sensitive topics.