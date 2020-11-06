Holiday boutique, music of The Beatles, and an open studio night

If you’re wondering what to do this weekend, look no further! We’ve got you covered with six ideas, so be sure to check out both clips here. There’s something for everyone, from Southern Utah, to Salt Lake, to Ogden. Stay safe, and have a great weekend.

Magical Open House at the On Pitch Performing Arts Center is tonight at 7:30 pm. Come enjoy some SOCIALLY DISTANCED fun! Meet your favorite princesses and villains on our Fairy tale trail, entertainment, prizes, discounts on classes and lessons, and lots of fun! Then stay for the live concert featuring players with a bunch of magical songs. The open house is free to attend, and the concert is $5 per person. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. On Pitch Performing Arts Inc. exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions and classes. On Pitch Performing Arts Center is located at 587 N Main St, Layton and online at www.onpitchperformingarts.com

Open Studio Night on the First Friday Art Stroll at The Monarch in Ogden Utah. Meet 40+ artists and makers, purchase original work, and stroll within this amazing historic structure, now Ogden’s newest creative community. At 6:00 pm enjoy the open studios, dinner, and drinks, and new artists with The Art Box. At 6:30 pm are exhibits by Ogden Contemporary Arts. At 7:00 pm is Life Music with Van Sessions by The Banyan Collective. Special safety guidelines including masks, social distancing, and frequent sanitizing will be practiced. The Monarch is located at 455 25th St. Ogden, UT 84401

themonarchogden.com

Tooele Holiday Boutique happenes tomorrow, Saturday. It’s that time of year we start celebrating Autumn and Winter, giving thanks and giving gifts! Come check out the amazing talented hand-crafters and vendors. Everything from gifts, clothes, jewelry, toys, beautiful home decor and much more! For the safety of all our guests and vendors, we are encouraging wearing masks and social distancing while attending this fun event. 10 am – 4 pm at the Dow James Building. Given advice and requirements from the Tooele Health Department, the new mandate is that everyone, guests and vendors must wear a mask while attending the event. Safety precautions will be put in place to make your shopping experience as safe as possible. Hand sanitizer will be at the front door, and social distancing is encouraged. Bring a form of payment that will allow a contactless transaction between you and the vendors, if possible. Dow James Building is located at 438 W 400 N, Tooele

www.facebook.com/tooeleholidayboutiques

The music of The Beatles come to life in REVOLUTION, with the Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall. Tonight at 7:30, and tomorrow at 1pm and 7:30 pm. A new symphonic experience featuring top vocalists. Music arranged for orchestra from the original master recordings at Abbey Road. Your favorite Beatles’ hits will be accompanied by hundreds of rare and unseen photos from the historic, London-based archives of The Beatles’ official fan magazine, The Beatles Book Monthly, along with stunning video and animation. Over 25 top hits including “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.” The UT symphony is committed to providing a safe space for artists to create, working on revised programming, with social distancing protocols in place. 60 minutes with no intermission. Abravanel Hall is located at 123 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 more at utahsymphony.orgAbravanel Hall

The 14th annual international Red Rock Film Festival in Cedar City is happening today and tomorrow. Their mission is to encourage “film that portrays the human race in a positive light.” It is an artist’s retreat for film, cuisine, parties, and workshops with approachable professional people. See several new films and red carpet premieres with filmmakers and up-coming actors. There are more than 100 films! From westerns and adventure sports docs and international dramatic features, the festival is just a 2.5 hour drive North of Las Vegas, and offers a breathtaking location to see film. All Ages welcome. Festival Hall and Heritage Theater is located at 105 North 100 East, Cedar City

www.facebook.com/RedRockFilmFestival

Feeling like a fraud: Navigating Perfectionism and Imposter Syndrome as Women by Utah Women and Leadership Project. This fourth fall women’s leadership forum happens online next Wednesday, November 11th at noon. “Feeling like a fraud” is an issue that many women grapple with. In fact, research confirms that most women experience impostor syndrome in one or more areas of their lives. Impostor syndrome is a phenomenon that causes women to doubt their accomplishments or talents and have a persistent fear of being exposed as unqualified, even when there is ample evidence that they are competent. Perfectionism is one of the primary factors underlying this common experience, and it can negatively impact a woman’s confidence as well. Bringing in research findings, Dr. Susan R. Madsen will moderate a lively and engaging panel of Utah women leaders to discuss what causes impostor syndrome and perfectionism, why these challenges are so common among women specifically, and how we can more effectively navigate these experiences. By learning how to mitigate the negative effects of perfectionism and impostor syndrome, women can increase feelings of self-worth and confidence, strengthen aspirations and ambitions to lead, and become inspired to more fully engage in the community (locally, nationally, globally) as a support to other women and girls www.usu.edu